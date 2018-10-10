Bodies of Korean Climbers Retrieved

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The bodies of five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides were recovered on Sunday, a day after they were found dead following a blizzard on a Himalayan mountain in Nepal.The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the bodies are being kept at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital morgue in Kathmandu.The ministry said that the embassy is closely consulting with the hospital and local police regarding the planned autopsies of the victims and their funeral services.The nine people, including record-breaking climber Kim Chang-ho, were found dead Saturday near their base camp located at an altitude of 35-hundred meters on Mount Gurja in western Nepal.