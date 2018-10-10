S. Korean Delegation Departs for High-level Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are set to hold high-level talks on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration announced after the September inter-Korean summit.Departing for the truce village of Panmunjeom for the talks, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters that he would work to produce good results in order to implement the declaration.Cho, who is leading the five-member delegation, said that Monday’s talks will discuss the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration and arrange schedules for future related inter-Korean talks.The minister said the two Koreas will also discuss the schedule of on-site surveys of the North's roads and railways.The high-level talks are expected to set the date and venue for Red Cross talks on video meetings and exchanges of messages between separated families. They are also likely to discuss a plan to establish a joint military committee, as well as plans for Pyongyang's art troupe to perform in Seoul this month, and Seoul's push to field a united team at the 2020 Olympics.The North Korean delegation will be headed by is Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.