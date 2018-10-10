Prosecutors Questioning Former NCA Deputy Chief Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are questioning a key figure at the center of judicial power abuse allegations involving the Supreme Court.Lim Jong-hun, former deputy head of the National Court Administration, the top court's governing body, appeared for questioning at 9:20 a.m. Monday at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Ahead of questioning Lim told reporters that he feels heavy responsibility for the fact that the the nation's support in the court system is at a crisis point and that he will answer earnestly.Lim is suspected of playing a key role in the top court's illicit lobbying to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for the establishment of a new appellate court.He is accused of being the key figure in devising plans to influence rulings of politically sensitive trials, including the litigation of Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War Two who sought compensation from Japanese firms.