Two Koreas, UNC to Operate Consultative Body on Disarming JSA

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command will reportedly operate a three-way consultative body to discuss ways to disarm the heavily fortified border area between North and South Korea.A government source in Seoul said on Monday that the trilateral consultative body will begin operations this week as the two Koreas have properly carried out work to remove mines in the Joint Security Area(JSA).The three-way council plans to assess the 20-day mine removal work, which will wrap up at the end of this week.The three sides will also discuss details of the plan to disarm the JSA, including removing troops and arms and sharing information on each side's surveillance activities and equipment.