Yomiuri: Kim Jong-un Rejected US Call for Declaring Nuclear Arsenal

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly rejected Washington’s call for declaring his nuclear arsenal during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent visit to Pyongyang.Quoting sources in South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Monday that Kim instead demanded Washington agree to declare a formal end to the Korean War and ease its economic sanctions against the North.The Japanese paper said that during his fourth visit to Pyongyang earlier this month, Pompeo asked Kim to present at least a partial list of the North's nuclear stockpiles.But Kim reportedly dismissed the call, saying that without sufficient trust between the two sides, even if the North presented the list, Washington would not believe it. He is said to have demanded the U.S. take corresponding measures and lift sanctions, pointing out the North's trust-building measures such as the repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War.In response, Secretary Pompeo reportedly said that the North's dismantling of its Yongbyon nuclear test site is not enough to make Washington agree to the war-ending declaration and called for additional measures.