Ruling Party Chief: Pope Hopes to Visit N. Korea Next Spring

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling party chief said Monday that Pope Francis is hoping to visit North Korea next spring.Chairman Lee Hae-chan of the Democratic Party made the remark during a meeting of the party's supreme council members without revealing the source of the information.Lee added that it would be very meaningful if President Moon Jae-in delivers North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation and the pope visits North Korea next spring.During a summit with Moon in Pyongyang last month, Kim reportedly said he would ardently welcome the pope if he visits Pyongyang.Moon plans to deliver Kim's invitation when he visits the Vatican on Wednesday and Thursday.