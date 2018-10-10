Culture 2018 Global Hand Washing Day October 15th

South Korean health authorities on Monday stressed the importance of washing hands to prevent diseases on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day.



The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that washing hands with soap for over 30 seconds can be an effective way to prevent many infectious and respiratory diseases.



The United Nations designated October 15th as Global Handwashing Day in 2008 to increase awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.



This year’s handwashing day’s theme is “Clean hands – a recipe for health,” which focuses on handwashing at critical times, especially before cooking, eating, or feeding others.