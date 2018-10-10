Two Koreas Holding High-level Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are holding high-level talks on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration announced after the September inter-Korean summit.In the opening remarks at the truce village of Panmunjeom, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is leading the South Korean delegation, proposed the two sides quickly reach an agreement on specific ways to implement the declaration.The minister said he is glad to meet his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon again and feels as if the two sides became neighbors, adding it's great to see the developments in inter-Korean relations.Ri, the head of the North Korean delegation, said that in the past the two sides held meetings so rarely that there was an awkward atmosphere and distrust, but now they meet so often they can openly discuss pending issues for the Korean people. He added that he believes specific measures to implement the Pyongyang Declaration can be discussed and confirmed.The talks are reported to be focusing on the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration and arranging schedules for future related inter-Korean talks.The high-level talks are expected to set the date and venue for Red Cross talks on video meetings and exchanges of messages between separated families. They are also likely to discuss a plan to establish a joint military committee, as well as plans for Pyongyang's art troupe to perform in Seoul this month, and Seoul's push to field a united team at the 2020 Olympics.As of 2 p.m. the two sides are reported to be discussing their joint media statement.