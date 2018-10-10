Parliamentary Inspection of Gov't Agencies Enters 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition lawmakers took aim at the ruling party’s economic policies as the second week of National Assembly inspections of government agencies began Monday.Members of the Liberty Korea Party criticized President Moon Jae-in's income-led growth policy for, in their view, hampering growth potential and causing a downturn in employment numbers.Ruling Democratic Party lawmakers responded by saying the policy needs more time to address accumulated economic problems.The inspections were conducted simultaneously in 14 of the assembly’s standing committees, including a close inspection of Statistics Korea by the Strategy and Finance Committee.Committee members questioned the agency’s method of gauging household income and expenditure for the first quarter, and expressed suspicions the agency had faced outside pressure in replacing its commissioner.