Hanjin Group Chief to be Prosecuted on Various Charges

Photo : KBS News

South Korean prosecutors have indicted Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho without detention on charges of embezzlement, breach of trust and fraud.Cho is accused of embezzling some 20 billion won through illegal inter-affiliate deals between 2013 and 2018 and of illegally operating a pharmacy under a borrowed name in Incheon between 2010 and 2014.On top of the other charges, he is accused of violating international tax and pharmaceutical laws.Separately, prosecutors have dropped their case against Cho’s youngest daughter, Cho Hyun-min, over what has widely become known as the "water rage" incident.The former Korean Air executive allegedly shouted abusive language and hurled water at an employee of a subcontracted marketing firm earlier this year.She was investigated on suspicions of assault and obstruction of business.