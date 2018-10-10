Domestic Nearly 35,000 S. Korean Facebook Accounts Exposed to Data Leak

Nearly 35-thousand South Korean Facebook accounts are believed to have been exposed to a data leak, after 50 million accounts were compromised in a security breach last month.



The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) said Sunday, it was recently informed by the U.S.-based social media company that basic information, such as users' names, email addresses and phone numbers, was leaked from more than 15-thousand-600 accounts.



Nearly 18-thousand-900 accounts were also subject to leaks of users' profile information, including gender, residence area, marriage status and religion, while over 400 accounts were subject to additional leaks of users' friends’ lists and postings.



The KCC said it will probe the exact scale of the data leak from South Korean accounts and check whether Facebook followed security and technical procedures, adding the number of South Korean accounts affected could grow.