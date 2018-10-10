Two Koreas to Break Ground to Connect Roads, Railways Late Nov. or Early Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas have agreed to launch projects to connect their roads and railways as early as late November.In a joint statement following their high-level talks at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom Monday, the two sides said they will hold a groundbreaking ceremony sometime between late November and early December, seeking to re-link their severed railways.South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and the leader of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country agreed that before launching the project, the two sides will begin a joint field study for the Gyeongui Line that used to connect Seoul to the North's Sinuiju in late October and for the Donghae Line that connected Busan and the North's Wonsan in early November.They also agreed that general-level military talks will be held as early as possible to discuss the implementation of the military agreement during last month's Pyongyang summit, which includes establishing a joint military committee.While agreeing to participate in future international sporting events as a unified team, Seoul and Pyongyang will hold talks later this month to discuss co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.As for reunions of war-separated families, the two Koreas will hold a Red Cross meeting in November to discuss details of renovating the permanent facility for the reunion events in North Korea's Mount Geumgang.