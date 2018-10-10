Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.77%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell on Monday losing 16-point-73 points, or point-77 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-145-point-12.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing twelve-point-63 points, or one-point-73 percent. It closed the day at 718-point-87.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-134-point-three won.