Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Rights Watchdog to Tackle Issues of Hate, Discrimination

Write: 2018-10-15 15:59:30Update: 2018-10-15 16:03:20

Rights Watchdog to Tackle Issues of Hate, Discrimination

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's human rights watchdog is setting up a task force to deal exclusively with issues of hate and discrimination.

National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Choi Young-ae says issues of discrimination and exclusion in Korean society will be dealt with as a top priority.

She warns those problems can get out of control unless there is a system for dealing with them, and a concrete plan will be announced as early as next month following internal discussions.

She says in addition to the task force, a separate outside committee comprising civic groups and scholars will also be launched.
List

Editor's Pick