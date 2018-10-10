'1,500 Police Officers Mobilized for Opinion Rigging under Ex-Pres. Lee'

Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators at the National Police Agency(NPA) say they have asked prosecutors to indict eleven people in connection with alleged online opinion manipulation during the Lee Myung-bak administration.They are accused of abuse of authority and obstruction of exercising rights.Those implicated included former NPA Commissioner-General Cho Hyun-oh and ten other former ranking police officials.The police said they are still investigating four others.Investigators believe police mobilized some 15-hundred officers between February 2010 and April 2012 to write an estimated 37-thousand-800 Internet comments and Twitter posts in favor of the government and the police agency during Lee's presidency.The posts dealt with a wide range of subjects: the sinking of the Cheonan warship, the bombing of Yeonpyeong Island, foot-and-mouth disease, the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, labor disputes, parliamentary ratification of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement, and conflicts over the construction of the Jeju Island naval base.The police officers allegedly mobilized in the rigging operation were mostly from the NPA's information and security bureaus and spokesperson's office.