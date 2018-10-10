Bodies of 5 S. Korean Climbers to Return Home from Nepal Wednesday

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The bodies of five South Korean mountaineers, who died while climbing a Himalayan mountain over the weekend, will be returned home this week.According to an official of the Corean Alpine Club, the bodies will arrive in South Korea early Wednesday morning on a Korean Air flight set to leave Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Tuesday evening.The official added the South Korean Embassy in Nepal, the government of Nepal, and the Nepal Mountaineering Association are actively cooperating on their repatriation.The South Korean climbers along with four Nepalese guides were found dead on Saturday near their base camp located at an altitude of 35-hundred meters on Mount Gurja in western Nepal, following a blizzard on the Himalayan mountain. Their bodies were retrieved on Sunday.