Knapper Visits Seoul to Coordinate N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. State Department official has recently held talks with South Korean officials regarding North Korea and other issues of mutual interest.A Foreign Ministry source confirmed that Marc Knapper, acting deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan affairs, met with ministry officials in Seoul.The two sides are known to have discussed bilateral concerns, including North Korea policies and sharing the cost of stationing U.S. Forces Korea.Knapper served as acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea from January 2017 to July of this year, following outgoing ambassador Mark Lippert, until the new ambassador, Harry Harris, took office.Since returning home from Seoul, he has been at the State Department serving as acting deputy assistant secretary in charge of Korea and Japan.