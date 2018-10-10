S. Korea's Ruling Party Asks Google to Remove Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party has asked Google to remove fake news from its video streaming platform, YouTube.Members of the Democratic Party’s special committee on fake news visited Google Korea headquarters in Seoul on Monday to ask for the company’s cooperation on its anti-fake news campaign.Representative Park Kwang-on said false, fabricated information is being circulated on social media and portal sites without limitation, calling it a serious situation. He said the party is specifically calling for content that violates Google’s Community Guidelines to be taken down.The lawmaker added that their moves also aim to remind Web-related companies of their social responsibility.The DP committee examined 968 suspicious news posts on the Internet and judged 146 of them were false or fabricated, 104 of which were posted on YouTube.