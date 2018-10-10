Jiji: Japan to Buy Norwegian Cruise Missiles

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan reportedly plans to purchase Norwegian air-launched cruise missiles that can hit targets 500 kilometers away.According to Jiji Press on Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Defense picked Norway’s Joint Strike Missile(JSM) to be installed in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's new F-35 stealth fighters.With its long range, the JSM is considered an attack missile capable of making a direct strike on enemy bases.The Japanese government also decided to buy the U.S.’ Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range(JASSM-ER) and its variant, the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, for its existing fleet of F-15 fighter jets.These missiles have a range of 900 kilometers and can strike not only North Korea, but also China and southern Russia from aircraft flying over Japanese waters.The ministry has claimed such such missiles are needed for the safety of Japanese forces.