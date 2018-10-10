S. Korea Reviewing Plans to Help Conduct Census in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s statistics agency says Seoul is reviewing plans to help North Korea conduct a census.Statistics Korea Commissioner Kang Shin-wook made the remark during a parliamentary audit on Monday, however, he said no official plans have been confirmed.He said if the South decides to assist the North, it will likely be focused on designing the census or related assistance.North Korea asked for four-point-eight million U.S. dollars from the South via the UN Population Fund(UNFPA) in January of last year, to update its population-related statistics.The North last conducted a census in 2008. At that time, the South Korean government under President Roh Moo-hyun tapped the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund to provide four million dollars for the North Korean project.