Moon, Macron Agree to Closely Cooperate on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and France have agreed to closely cooperate in efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.President Moon Jae-in and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday adopted a joint statement to that effect after summit talks at the presidential Elysee Palace.The two leaders agreed on the need for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea and agreed to closely cooperate toward that goal.President Moon Jae-in asked France, which is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to play an important role in the process of achieving the aim.Moon and Macron also agreed to increase cooperation and exchanges between the foreign ministries of their nations by holding foreign ministers' strategic dialogue every year.In addition, the two leaders agreed to expand their countries' bilateral trade and investment based on their comprehensive partnership for the 21st century established in 2004. The two sides also agreed to make joint efforts to promote investment in industries related to the fourth industrial revolution.