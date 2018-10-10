'Kim Jong-un to Visit Russia Late Oct. or Early Nov.'

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will reportedly visit Russia late this month or early next month.Quoting multiple diplomatic sources in Seoul, the online edition of Russian newspaper Izvestiya reported on Monday that Kim's Russia trip will come before the U.S. midterm elections on November sixth.The report added that Moscow and Vladivostok are under consideration as possible venues for the summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The North Korean Embassy in Russia, however, said it does not have information regarding the schedule of Kim's visit to Russia, adding the exact date depends on the two leaders' decision.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pyongyang in May and passed on President Putin's invitation for Kim to visit Russia.