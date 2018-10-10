US Reaffirms Inter-Korean Ties Must Progress with N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reiterated its position that inter-Korean relations must advance together with North Korea's denuclearization.A State Department spokesperson made the remark on Monday with regards to the two Koreas' agreement to hold a groundbreaking ceremony sometime between late November and early December to launch projects to reconnect their roads and railways.The official said that as South Korean President Moon Jae-in had stated, the improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from resolving North Korea’s nuclear program.The official then urged all UN members to fully implement sanctions against North Korea, adding the U.S. hopes all nations will take their responsibilities seriously to help end the North's illegitimate nuclear and missile programs.The two Koreas on Monday held high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom and announced their agreement on a series of joint projects in a news conference.