Gov't, Ruling Party to Produce Measures to Prevent Corruption at Kindergartens

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling Democratic Party official said the government and the party will produce comprehensive measures to deal with widespread irregularities in private kindergartens next week.Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo announced the plan on Tuesday during a party meeting at the National Assembly, saying that private kindergartens have been under no proper government supervision and monitoring.The floor leader urged the government to launch an investigation into all private kindergartens across the nation as soon as possible and to disclose the names of the kindergartens and their chiefs involved in serious corruption and irregularities.He also promised to introduce a legal system to enable punishment of kindergartens involved in serious embezzlement as well as forfeit subsidies provided for the kindergartens.The move comes after DP Rep. Park Yong-jin disclosed last week that about six-thousand cases of corruption, including accounting frauds and budget misappropriation, were found at 19-hundred private kindergartens between 2013 and 2017.