Moon Wants UN to Ease Sanctions to Speed Up Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea and France held talks in Paris on Monday. President Moon Jae-in brought up the need to ease sanctions on North Korea alongside its denuclearization efforts. It is unclear if Moon gained French President Emmanuel Macron's support.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested France and other UN Security Council member states consider easing sanctions on North Korea.In a joint news conference following their talks at the Elysee Palace on Monday, Moon and French President Emmanuel Macron revealed their discussions on North Korea.[Sound bite: S. Korean President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"First of all, I think that the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions are very important. Until denuclearization is achieved, we all need to faithfully observe the UNSC sanctions and international collaboration remains important. South Korea too will try to improve inter-Korean ties within such framework. But on the other hand, we need to consider that North Korea should be given assurance by the international community that the more it gives up its nuclear [capabilities], its security will be guaranteed without relying on nuclear [weapons]."With Moon stressing the need to convince Pyongyang that it made the right choice, Macron emphasized that although France is ready to help, Pyongyang must first show some detailed commitments.[Sound bite: French President Emmanuel Macron (French)]"As a state with a nuclear arsenal, France is ready to contribute its cooperation on a technical level to that process. We have operational technical and scientific expertise in the nuclear field which, in terms of denuclearization, would certainly be useful and which we would offer up if that seemed pertinent."The thorny topic of easing sanctions came as Washington and Pyongyang disagreed if the North should be rewarded in the process of its denuclearization.Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan explained that the South Korean president during the talks suggested easing the UN sanctions once the North's denuclearization process has reached a point of no return. But it remains unclear what defines that point.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.Anchor lead out: President Moon continues his nine-day European tour with a trip to Italy. He will meet the Italian president and prime minister in Rome on Wednesday before heading to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis on Thursday. Moon is expected to deliver Kim Jong-un’s invitation for the pope to visit Pyongyang.