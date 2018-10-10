S. Korea, U.S. Begin 8th Round of Talks on Defense Cost Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. began two-day military cost-sharing negotiations in Seoul Tuesday.As the two sides seek to replace the current five-year agreement that expires in December, the Trump administration is pressuring South Korea to increase its share of the cost burden.Currently, South Korea pays about 960 billion won, or 856 million dollars, to support the 28-thousand-500 U.S. military personnel stationed here.This is the eighth round of talks aimed at a deal, and the two sides say the discussions can still be extended further.