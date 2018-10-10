Police Seek Arrest Warrant for Special Education Teacher for Child Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested an arrest warrant for a teacher at a special education facility for children with disabilities on charges of child abuse.The 46-year-old, surnamed Lee, is accused of habitually abusing students of Kyonam School in western Seoul.Police said Tuesday that they also booked eleven other teachers without detention for the alleged abuse and neglect of students.Based on the analysis of school security camera footage taken between May and July, investigators concluded that two students had been assaulted by teachers on 13 occasions.Lee faces the most severe mistreatment accusations, having allegedly been found to have beaten children on 12 occasions.