Fines of 2.7 Bln Won Imposed on People Caught Smoking in No-Smoking Zones

Write: 2018-10-16 14:01:01Update: 2018-10-16 14:22:42

Photo : KBS News

New data shows about two-point-seven billion won in fines were imposed last year on people trying to sneak a cigarette in no-smoking zones.

Democratic Party lawmaker Nam In-soon of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee says she got those numbers from the Korea Health Promotion Institute. 

They involve 27-thousand-473 cases of people smoking illegally, most of which were in internet cafes, followed by office buildings and medical institutions.

Lighting up in a no-smoking area in South Korea will get you a fine of up to 100-thousand won, or a little less than a hundred dollars.
