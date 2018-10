Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from next year, Seoul's Changgyeong Palace will be open until 9 p.m. all year round.Cultural Heritage Administration head Chung Jae-suk on Tuesday told lawmakers about the plan for the popular tourist attraction, which was first built in 1483 as a residence for queens.This year, the palace will be open during night hours for 70 days.Currently, Deoksu Palace is the only ancient palace that people have been able to visit all year round at night.