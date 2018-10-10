Inter-Korean Liaison Office Became Around-the-Clock Channel One Month After Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says a North-South liaison office opened last month in the North Korean city of Gaeseong has become a "round-the-clock" communication channel between the two sides.The office's Secretary-General Kim Chang-su told reporters Tuesday that the two Koreas have held more than 60 face-to-face meetings there since September 14th.He said the two sides mainly use phone lines and two-way radio to connect South Korean officials on the second floor with North Korean officials on the fourth floor.The two sides have also held meetings at night, such as when the North Koreans visited the South Koreans at their quarters at 9:45 p.m. last month to propose a joint event to mark the eleventh anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit deal.The liaison office is expected to be used as a venue for upcoming inter-Korean meetings, including one on forestry cooperation on October 22nd and another on sports cooperation toward the end of this month.