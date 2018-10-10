Parliamentary Audit Adjourned Over Opposition Lawmaker Accused of Leaking Unauthorized Files

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary audit of the finance committee was adjourned Tuesday morning, after the rival parties clashed over participation of an opposition lawmaker.The ruling Democratic Party demanded main opposition Liberal Korea Party lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol to resign from the committee.Rep. Shim disclosed classified government spending information, claiming that presidential and other officials abused operational expenses, and is now accused by the government of illegally accessing unauthorized files from a public finance Web site.The ruling party argued the five-term lawmaker is subject to an expulsion from the committee and should instead testify as a witness during the audit.The main opposition party, on the other hand, said no decision on the case has yet been made, adding it would be illegal to expel Shim for just having a complaint against him.