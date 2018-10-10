Parties Agree on Special Committees, Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Tuesday reached an agreement on how to form six special parliament committees, including ones on political and judicial reform.They also agreed to vote on a motion on the appointment of three Constitutional Court justice nominees during the Assembly's plenary session scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held talks on Tuesday and signed an agreement to this effect.The parties have also agreed to improve laws and regulations to strengthen the verification and vetting process regarding candidates for public office recommended by the parliament.The rival blocs will submit lists of members for the six parliamentary committees by Wednesday.