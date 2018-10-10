Fine Dust Plague Resumes

Photo : YONHAP News

This fall's clear skies are turning murky with fine dust.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research on Tuesday, seven cities and provinces out of the total 17 nationwide reported poor air quality on Monday.This means the daily average concentration of ultrafine dust particles(PM-2.5) in the air ranged between 36 and 75 micrograms per cubic meter.In the capital Seoul, air quality maintained an average level through on Monday afternoon but made a turn for the worse later on which resulted in a "poor" reading for the day's average on Tuesday.It's the first time since late June for Seoul to report high fine dust density.As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 13 cities and provinces nationwide are reporting high levels of fine dust.