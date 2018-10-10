Gov't to Set up Strict Principles in Overseeing Kindergartens

Photo : KBS News

The Education Ministry has decided to establish strict principles to oversee kindergartens following the revelation of widespread irregularities in private establishments.According to the ministry, Vice Education Minister Park Chun-ran presided over an emergency meeting on Tuesday with auditors and preschool administrators across the nation.The participants agreed that audits on kindergartens should be conducted in accordance with the demand of the public.They also discussed whether or not to disclose audits’ results, the frequency of audits and criteria for audits considering differences between regions.Meanwhile, the ministry plans to hold a national meeting of deputy education superintendents on Thursday to discuss specific measures to root out corruption at private kindergartens.The Thursday meeting is also expected to decide whether or not to reveal the names of the kindergartens involved in illegalities.The move comes after ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Yong-jin disclosed last week that about six-thousand cases of corruption, including accounting frauds and budget misappropriation, were found at 19-hundred private kindergartens between 2013 and 2017.