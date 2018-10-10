Korean Air to Increase Air Mileage Flight Tickets

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air said Tuesday it will introduce a range of products and events to widen the use of passengers' air mileage.Starting Wednesday to December 15th, Korean Air will encourage passengers to purchase air tickets using mileage by providing promotional benefits such as discount vouchers.Passengers who use mileage to buy tickets for domestic flights with Korean Air will also receive 20 percent of their used mileage back.The airline explained that mileage saved before July 2008 is valid for life but mileage accumulated past that time will expire after ten years.It promised efforts to provide more avenues where mileage can be used. Free plane tickets will also be giveaway gifts for winners of lucky draws.