SK E&C Accused of Receiving Gov't Preferential Treatment in Laos Dam Project

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Engineering and Construction, the builder of a dam in Laos which collapsed in July killing dozens of residents and displacing thousands of others has been accused of receiving preferential treatment from the government.Justice Party lawmaker Sim Sang-jeung said Tuesday that the government and the Export-Import Bank of Korea allowed SK E&C to participate in the country's Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) project in 2015, even though it was not qualified.The Economic Development Cooperation Fund is money used to support developing countries by providing long-term low-interest loans.In 2012, SK E&C was issued a correction order and slapped a penalty for bid rigging in the nation's four-river restoration project and the following year, the company was restricted from bidding participation.According to government regulations, companies whose bidding qualifications are restricted are banned from participating in the government's EDCF projects for three years.