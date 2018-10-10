Menu Content

Macron: N. Korea Dialogue Should Be Based on Sanctions Compliance

Photo : YONHAP News

French President Emmanuel Macron says dialogue with North Korea should be based on a foundation of full compliance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a speech welcoming President Moon Jae-in to the Elysee Palace in the French capital Monday, Macron said France is ready to fulfill its role as a UN Security Council member to achieve the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

That includes French technical capabilities as a nuclear state in verifying a potential North Korean disarmament process.

He also offered French support for a UNESCO-backed unified Korean dictionary project. 

President Moon has been proposing European leaders provide incentives to bolster what he calls a strategic decision by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to pursue a path of denuclearization.
