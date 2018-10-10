GM Korea Union Votes for Walkout over Spinoff Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of GM Korea's labor union voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to go on strike unless the National Labor Relations Commission intervenes in a company dispute.Union members are protesting a company plan to separate its R&D and manufacturing functions from one another, a step workers suspect is a precursor for restructuring and massive layoffs.Two days of voting wrapped up with more than eight thousand out of ten-thousand members throwing their support in favor of a walkout.GM Korea plans to vote on the controversial plan at a general shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Friday.