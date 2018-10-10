Gyeonggi Governor Undergoes Exam to Refute Affair Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung showed up for a medical exam Tuesday in an effort to refute claims of an extramarital affair with an actress.The actress testified in support of her accusation that Lee had a distinctive mole on a "certain part" of his body.A dermatologist and a plastic surgeon at Suwon's Ajou University Hospital examined the governor, and concluded there was no mole, nor any sign of a mole being removed.A spokesman for Lee told reporters he hopes the examination will put the controversy to rest and permit the governor to focus on his work.