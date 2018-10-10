Two Koreas, UNC Meet to Discuss JSA Disarming Measures

Photo : KBS News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command met at Panmunjeom Tuesday to discuss disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the truce village.Seoul’s Defense Ministry says the three-hour meeting on the South side of the JSA included a progress check on joint work to remove mines and explosives from the area.Delegates also discussed removing troops and weapons as well as possibly sharing information on each side's surveillance activities and equipment.The two Koreas aim to complete a 20-day JSA mine removal project by Saturday.