S. Korea: Joint Railway Projects Being Pursued Within N. Korea Sanctions in Mind

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk says South Korea is pushing for inter-Korean exchange projects based on the principles of observing international sanctions on North Korea.Noh told reporters Tuesday Seoul has been closely consulting with Washington and will continue to do so.The two Koreas agreed this week to break ground on joint road and railway connection projects before the end of the year.Spokesman Noh said he has no U.S. feedback about that agreement to share with the public at this time.