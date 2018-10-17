Menu Content

Moon Arrives in Italy for Summit, Vatican Visit

Write: 2018-10-17 08:20:00Update: 2018-10-17 09:11:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Italy on Tuesday for the second leg of his European tour.

The president will begin his three-day visit to Italy and the Vatican with a meeting and luncheon with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday, followed by a summit with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. 

The president will later begin an official visit to the Vatican where he will attend a special mass presided over by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

On Thursday, he will visit the Vatican to meet Pope Francis and deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pontiff to visit Pyongyang. 
 
Moon will then head to Brussels for the biennial Asia-Europe Meeting that will bring together the leaders of 50 other Asian and European nations.
