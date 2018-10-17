Moon, UNESCO Chief Vow Efforts to Promote Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the head of UNESCO have agreed to cooperate in efforts to promote peace and progress on the Korean Peninsula.The presidential office said that in a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, Moon and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay agreed to joint efforts to designate the Demilitarized Zone as an international biosphere reserve.Azoulay also proposed the two Koreas jointly push for the designation of Ssireum, traditional Korean wrestling, as an intangible cultural asset to further promote cooperation and exchange between the two Koreas.Moon responded that South and North Korea have separately been pushing to have the sport designated, and if they make joint efforts, it would be "very meaningful."