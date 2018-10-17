US Special Envoy Discusses Final, Fully Verified Denuclearization in Moscow

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.' special envoy for North Korea reportedly discussed efforts to realize the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea during his visit to Russia.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun discussed the matter during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Russia’s ambassador-at-large, Oleg Burmistrov in Moscow.In response to a written inquiry, the official said that the two sides held warm and friendly talks, exploring cooperation in diverse areas.The official said that the U.S. remains committed to cooperating with related countries including Russia regarding strong and continued enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea in order to move toward the North's denuclearization.