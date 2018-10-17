Abe Sends Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine honoring the war dead, including Class-A war criminals.Japan's Kyodo News reported that Abe, who is on a foreign trip to attend a meeting of Asian and European leaders, dedicated an offering to Yasukuni on Wednesday on the first day of the annual autumn festival of the shrine.Abe has refrained from visiting the shrine and opted to send offerings instead during the spring and autumn festivals, apparently in consideration of relations with South Korea and China.Located in central Tokyo, Yasukuni honors more than two million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals.