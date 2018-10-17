US Ambassador: S. Korea, US Should Be on Same Page on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. diplomat to South Korea emphasized that inter-Korean talks and the denuclearization of North Korea should be linked together and that Seoul and Washington should speak consistently.Ambassador Harry Harris said that's the only way they can boost chances of achieving their common goal.He was speaking at a meeting of experts in Seoul Wednesday jointly hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the Woodrow Wilson Center.Harris said he believes the agreements reached in Pyongyang, Panmunjeom and Singapore can turn into a reality if Seoul and Washington keep speaking in a common voice.