South Korea Climbs to 15th in Global Competitiveness Rankings

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea ranked 15th out of 140 countries in the World Economic Forum's(WEF) global competitiveness index this year, up two notches from a year ago. South Korea made the top 30 list in ten of 12 categories and ranked first in two areas -- ICT adoption and macroeconomic stability.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The latest figures show South Korea's overall global competitiveness rose by two notches this year to stand at 15 out of 140 countries.The World Economic Forum(WEF) competitiveness index pointed out that this year's gains were attributed to an improvement in the country's macroeconomic environment and a high level of information technology.In fact, the country ranked number one in both ICT, or information communications technologies, adoption and macroeconomic stability.Conveyed by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, the WEF report noted that South Korea leads the ICT adoption pillar, boasting some of the world's highest penetration rates.On the other hand, although it is a global innovation powerhouse, the report said that the country struggles on the less tangible drivers of innovation.It singled out the product market as lackluster mostly due to a lack of domestic competition. It also pointed out that management of human capital was ‘rigid’ and ‘sub-optimal.’South Korea got low grades for labor-management collaboration, tariff rates and practices of monopoly.Topping the list overall was the United States, followed by Singapore.Other Asian countries ahead of South Korea were Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan at fifth, seventh and 13th place respectively.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.