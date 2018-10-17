Gov't Denies Refugee Status to 339 Yemenis, Grants 1-Year Stay

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has denied refugee status to 339 Yemeni nationals currently staying in Jeju, but will allow them to remain in the country for one more year on humanitarian grounds.They are among a total of 481 Yemenis, most of whom arrived in Jeju on flights from Malaysia seeking refugee status this year.All of them say they are fleeing either the country's civil war or forced conscription, but the government says they failed to meet the criteria to be granted official refugee status.South Korea granted the same one-year humanitarian stay to 23 other Yemenis last month.The Justice Ministry rejected the stay requests of 34 Yemenis, citing the fact that some were seeking refugee status for economic reasons and others have committed crimes.Eighty-five other Yemeni asylum requests are still awaiting a decision.