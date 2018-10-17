Korean Archive Set up in Renowned Italian University

Photo : YONHAP News

One of Italy's most renowned universities now hosts a treasure trove of Korean cultural offerings.Sapienza University of Rome’s department of Oriental Studies formally inaugurated its “Window on Korea” archive Tuesday.It makes available to researchers about three-thousand books on Korean language, culture and history as well as Korean films, TV dramas and K-Pop DVDs.It will receive at least a thousand more books over the next five years from the National Library of Korea, which has set up similar libraries in 25 countries.This is the first Korean archive of its kind in Italy.