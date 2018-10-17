S. Korean Envoy: S-N Ties and Denuclearization Can't Always Proceed at Same Speed

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the United States says improving inter-Korean relations and denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula cannot always proceed mechanically at the same speed.Ambassador Cho Yoon-je told a Washington forum Seoul believes progress in South-North ties must generally proceed in line with denuclearization efforts.However, he said if inter-Korean relations move ahead of U.S.-North Korea negotiations, South Korea might be able to increase its leverage to act as a facilitator in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.Cho repeated several times that inter-Korean cooperation projects will be pursued within the framework of international sanctions.